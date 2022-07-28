Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 43,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

