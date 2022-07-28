Truist Financial Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $240.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Mizuho reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.95.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HCA opened at $204.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.16. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 90,535 shares of company stock worth $19,190,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $226,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

