Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.
Trustmark Price Performance
Trustmark stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.84. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Trustmark
Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.
