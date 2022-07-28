Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Trustmark Price Performance

Trustmark stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.84. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

About Trustmark

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

