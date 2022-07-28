Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTF)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.