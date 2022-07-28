Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Turmalina Metals Price Performance

Turmalina Metals stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

