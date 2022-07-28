TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $457,647.76 and approximately $70,233.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,352,263,457 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

