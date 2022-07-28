UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target Raised to €12.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UNCRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.82) to €14.60 ($14.90) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UniCredit from €19.50 ($19.90) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

OTCMKTS UNCRY traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $4.77. 259,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

