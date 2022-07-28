Unifty Hits Market Capitalization of $958,342.95 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 56.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $958,342.95 and approximately $274,877.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

Buying and Selling Unifty

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

