Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,400 by Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.57) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,057.86 ($48.89).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 0.9 %

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,995.50 ($48.14) on Tuesday. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,725.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,663.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £101.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,028.17.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.