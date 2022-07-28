Union Pacific Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Union Pacific has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

NYSE UNP traded up $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $223.78. 107,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.35 and its 200 day moving average is $235.87. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,209,000 after acquiring an additional 473,299 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $38,420,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 743,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $205,668,000 after buying an additional 76,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

