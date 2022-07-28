Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €5.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €5.50 ($5.61) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UN01. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Uniper in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.10) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €6.08 ($6.20) on Tuesday. Uniper has a 1-year low of €6.95 ($7.09) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($43.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -0.26.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

