United Fire Group Inc. Has $5.44 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

United Fire Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up about 2.8% of United Fire Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF traded down $14.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average of $123.97. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.