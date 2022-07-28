United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 754,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 9,360,988 shares.The stock last traded at $6.54 and had previously closed at $6.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 6.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2866 dividend. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after buying an additional 2,822,983 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after buying an additional 2,303,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,536 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $9,759,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,414 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

