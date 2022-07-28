United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

UPS traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $184.86. 8,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,161. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

