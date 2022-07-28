United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFOGet Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

