United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $8.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
