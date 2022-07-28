United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United Security Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

