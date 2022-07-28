UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lowered by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.1% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $174,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $533.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,512. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $500.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $500.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.