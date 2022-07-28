Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given “Maintains” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $110.93. 4,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $162.23.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.15%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $1,287,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 75.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $9,076,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

