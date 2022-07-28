Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.30.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

