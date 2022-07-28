UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 31,765 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2,095.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $228,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,394 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,936 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,696. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.80. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.