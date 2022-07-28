UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 76 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after buying an additional 903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after buying an additional 876,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.42. 5,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,115. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.21 and a 200 day moving average of $247.74.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

