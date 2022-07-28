UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.13.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

