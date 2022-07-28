UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

AT&T Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. 412,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,708,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

