Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading Down 1%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Uwharrie Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

About Uwharrie Capital

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

