VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 572,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,206 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $21,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,444,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,211.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 388,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,911,000 after buying an additional 359,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,505,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

