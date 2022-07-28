Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 67,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,148. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

