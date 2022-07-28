Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 634,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,672,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $95.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

