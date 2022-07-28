Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Increased by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,615. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

