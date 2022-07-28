Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $44,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.61. 391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,417. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.46.

