Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $36,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VBR stock opened at $160.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.