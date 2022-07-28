Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Acquired by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $183.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.54. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $223.78.

