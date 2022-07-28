Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.55

Shares of Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.46 ($0.05). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.05), with a volume of 682,402 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Velocys Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £67.02 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.55.

Insider Activity at Velocys

Velocys Company Profile

In other news, insider Philip Sanderson acquired 200,000 shares of Velocys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($9,638.55).

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

