Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Adam David Sachs Sells 11,329 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $41,577.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,299,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,495.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $39,085.05.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 3,603 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $13,331.10.

On Friday, May 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $45,995.74.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of RBOT opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $15.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

