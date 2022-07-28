Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Adam David Sachs Sells 11,329 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $41,577.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,299,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,495.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $39,085.05.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 3,603 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $13,331.10.
- On Friday, May 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $45,995.74.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of RBOT opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $15.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RBOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.