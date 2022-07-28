Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $31.02. 3,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,503,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

