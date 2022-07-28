Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,850,217 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,673,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850,217 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $106,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

NYSE:T opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

