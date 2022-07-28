Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.30.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.16. The company had a trading volume of 106,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,950. The company has a market capitalization of $399.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.64.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Visa
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
