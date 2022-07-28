Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.30.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.16. The company had a trading volume of 106,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,950. The company has a market capitalization of $399.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.64.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

