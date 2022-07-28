VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $917,000.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,875,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,071,792.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $272,463.30.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $565,600.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $611,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $569,693.80.

On Monday, June 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $410,850.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

