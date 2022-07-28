Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €130.80 ($133.47) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 1-year high of €210.60 ($214.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €141.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €156.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3.60.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

