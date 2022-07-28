Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Wabash National updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90 EPS.

WNC stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,151. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $830.62 million, a P/E ratio of 89.21 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

WNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 49,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

