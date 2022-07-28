Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lessened by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,325,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.54. The stock had a trading volume of 147,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,768. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.