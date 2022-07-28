Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

Walmart Trading Up 2.1 %

WMT traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.30. The stock had a trading volume of 248,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

