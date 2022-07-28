Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.69-$5.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.32 billion. Walmart also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.62-5.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.50.

Walmart Trading Up 3.8 %

Walmart stock opened at $126.59 on Thursday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.74.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

