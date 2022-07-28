Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.62-5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.35 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.69-$5.81 EPS.
Shares of WMT opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.74. The firm has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
