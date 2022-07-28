Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for IMAX in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $60.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMAX. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.39. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 111,719 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

