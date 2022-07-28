WELL Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last Week (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, WELL has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $724,301.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WELL

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars.

