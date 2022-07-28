Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $350.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $268.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.33 and a 200-day moving average of $281.60. Microsoft has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

