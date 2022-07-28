Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Reduced by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,760,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309,061 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $133,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $43.14. 273,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,072,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

