Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after buying an additional 1,452,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 273,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,072,725. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $163.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.98%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

