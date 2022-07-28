West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.17 by ($0.58), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.32 EPS.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
WFG stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,000. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77.
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.32.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.