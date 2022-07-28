West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.17 by ($0.58), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.32 EPS.

WFG stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,000. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 66,401 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.32.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

