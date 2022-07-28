Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.61 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.73. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,150 shares of company stock worth $313,214. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

