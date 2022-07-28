Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.58 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $194.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,764 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 257,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

